Carter, Suns sweep Nuggets, advance to Western Conference Finals

The Phoenix Suns completed a sweep of the Denver Nuggets Sunday night with a 125-118 victory.
That means former Mountaineer men’s basketball star Jevon Carter and his teammates are moving on to the Western Conference Finals.
Carter did not play in in the fourth and final game of the series, but he did contribute in previous contests, scoring the first postseason points of his career Wednesday against the Nuggets. He also appeared in Phoenix’s first round series against the Lakers.
The Suns will play either the Jazz or the Clippers in the Western Conference Finals. The Jazz leads the other conference semifinal 2-1 over the Clips, and the series continues Monday at 10 p.m. ET.