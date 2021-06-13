Carter, Suns sweep Nuggets, advance to Western Conference Finals

MORGANTOWN, WV – FEBRUARY 10: Jevon Carter #2 of the West Virginia Mountaineers lays one in against Kendall Smith #1 of the Oklahoma State Cowboys at the WVU Coliseum on February 10, 2018 in Morgantown, West Virginia. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

The Phoenix Suns completed a sweep of the Denver Nuggets Sunday night with a 125-118 victory.

That means former Mountaineer men’s basketball star Jevon Carter and his teammates are moving on to the Western Conference Finals.

The Phoenix Suns are headed to the 𝐖𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐧 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐟𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐬!



More to do, more to come.



𝐄𝐕𝐄𝐑𝐘𝐓𝐇𝐈𝐍𝐆 𝐂𝐎𝐔𝐍𝐓𝐒. #RallyTheValleyhttps://t.co/Jb1oUUiaHM pic.twitter.com/Fto8xLyATo — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) June 14, 2021

Carter did not play in in the fourth and final game of the series, but he did contribute in previous contests, scoring the first postseason points of his career Wednesday against the Nuggets. He also appeared in Phoenix’s first round series against the Lakers.

The Suns will play either the Jazz or the Clippers in the Western Conference Finals. The Jazz leads the other conference semifinal 2-1 over the Clips, and the series continues Monday at 10 p.m. ET.