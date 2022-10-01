Ceili McCabe and WVU cross country are honored during WVU men’s basketball game against Kent State. (PHOTO: Jamie Green)

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Redshirt junior Ceili McCabe of the West Virginia University cross country team set the women’s 5k course record at E.P. “Tom” Sawyer State Park in Louisville, Kentucky, with a first-place finish and personal-best 5k time of 16:23.9 at the 2022 Live in Lou Cross Country Classic on Saturday, Oct. 1, which is hosted by the University of Louisville.

“Individually speaking, anytime a team has the individual winner who sets an all-time course record, it’s a good day,” coach Sean Cleary said. “(Redshirt junior) Katherine (Dowie) was right at her personal-best on the course, while (Sixth year Mikaela) Lucki, (redshirt senior) Charlotte (Wood) and (redshirt senior) Jeanne (Reix Charat) are all returning home with their lifetime bests.”

The team finished in second place with 92 points.

Nine Mountaineers competed in Saturday’s meet. Sixth-year Mikaela Lucki followed McCabe with a career-best time of 16:50.2, earning fourth place.

Additionally, redshirt junior Katherine Dowie made her season debut, finishing 14th with a time of 17:03.3.

Redshirt senior Charlotte Wood set a new career-best, earning a time of 17:13.7 and finishing 27th. Fellow Redshirt senior Jeanne Reix Charat also set a new career-best with a time of 17:36.9 to finish 48th and round out the top-five for WVU.

West Virginia was one of 44 schools racing in the women’s 5k at the Live in Lou Cross Country Classic, with a total of 388 runners.

Furman finished first in the 5k with 44 points.

The course record was previously held by Erin Finn from the University of Michigan with a time of 16:26.7

The Mountaineers return to action at the Carnegie Mellon Invitational in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on Saturday, Oct. 8, at Schenley Park.