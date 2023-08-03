Canadian right-handed pitcher Ben Goodacre announced that he is committing to play baseball at WVU.

The 6-foot-3-inch, 170-pound pitcher hails from Ancaster, Ontario, and he can also play outfield.

“I am excited to announce my commitment to play Division 1 baseball at West Virginia University,” Goodacre said in a Twitter post. “I am so grateful for God, family, friends, and coaches that have helped me to accomplish my dreams as well as the entire staff at WVU.”

He will join Steve Sabins’ recruiting class of 2025, as current head coach Randy Mazey is entering his final year as head coach at WVU. Mazey will remain on-staff as a senior advisor.