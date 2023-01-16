MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Less than 24 hours after securing the biggest win thus far in her first year with the Mountaineers’, Dawn Plitzuweit and her group received a bit of national recognition on Monday.

West Virginia (12-4, 3-2) received two votes in this week’s AP Top 25 Women’s Basketball Poll. It’s the first time this season that Plitzuweit’s crew has received a vote in the AP poll.

Behind 18 points from JJ Quinerly, and a well-rounded scoring output from four of the five starters, West Virginia knocked off No. 18 Baylor in Morgantown on Sunday. The 74-65 victory was the program’s first-ever win over the Bears inside the WVU Coliseum. It also bumped Baylor out of the national rankings for the first time in nearly two decades.

West Virginia now hits the road to face Kansas (12-4, 2-3 Big 12), which has recently dropped out of the AP Top 25. After that, the Mountaineers will host Texas Tech (14-4, 2-3 Big 12) on Saturday.