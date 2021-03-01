Collegiate Baseball honors WVU’s Brophy as team remains ranked

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Fifth-year senior infielder Kevin Brophy of the No. 23-ranked West Virginia University baseball team was named one of the National Players of the Week by Collegiate Baseball Newspaper on Monday.

Brophy was one of nine players selected for the weekly list, including the only player from the Big 12 Conference. The Randolph, New Jersey, native hit three home runs and drove in seven RBIs at the CCU Baseball Tournament, from Feb. 26-28, at Springs Brooks Stadium in Conway, South Carolina.

Brophy opened the weekend by homering and registering a double to go along with four RBIs in a 13-3 win over Kennesaw State on Feb. 26. Two days later, Brophy went deep twice against Bryant, driving in three in WVU’s come-from-behind, 9-7 win over Bryant. In all, he finished 4-for-13 (.308) at the plate in the three-day event.

Of note, Brophy has gone 11-for-33 (.333) with seven homers and 17 RBIs in eight career games played at Springs Brooks Stadium, dating back to 2018.

The Mountaineers last received a weekly honor from Collegiate Baseball when junior right-handed pitcher Ryan Bergert was named one of the National Players of the Week on Feb. 24, 2020.

Additionally, WVU remained at No. 23 in the latest D1Baseball.com Top 25 poll, which was released on Monday. The Mountaineers (4-3) finished 2-1 at the CCU Baseball Tournament, with the wins over Kennesaw State and Bryant and a loss to event host Coastal Carolina, 10-5, on Feb. 27.

West Virginia is one of five Big 12 schools ranked by the outlet this week, joining No. 10 Texas Tech, No. 13 TCU, No. 15 Oklahoma State and No. 19 Texas.

Next up, the Mountaineers return to Morgantown for their home-opening series against Kent State from March 5-7, at Monongalia County Ballpark. First pitch of Friday’s home opener is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET, before a second 3 p.m., start on Saturday. Sunday’s series finale is set for 1 p.m. All three games will be streamed live at Big 12 Now on ESPN+.