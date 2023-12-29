WVU creams UNC in Duke’s Mayo Bowl for win No. 9 – The Gold and Blue Nation Podcast The Mountaineers started 2023 at the bottom of the Big 12 preseason poll. They ended 2023 with nine wins and a head coach covered in mayonnaise. On this edition of The Gold and Blue Nation Podcast, hosts Nick Farrell and Kevin Redfern react to the Mayo Bowl victory, hand out their game balls and explain why they're already optimistic about next season.

Is Garrett Greene a Heisman Trophy candidate for the 2024 season?

It’s far too early to predict Greene’s senior-season output, but it is also clear that LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels, the 2023 Heisman Trophy winner, produced an eerily similar season, statistically, to Greene’s 2023 campaign in Daniels’ junior season last year in Baton Rouge.

The must-mention disclaimer when comparing Greene and Daniels as juniors is that Daniels played in all of LSU’s 14 games in 2022, while Greene missed most of the Pitt game and all of the Texas Tech game due to an ankle injury. He played in 11 full games.

Greene also only took just five sacks all year, which was tied for the fewest among FBS passers with at least 125 passing attempts. Daniels was sacked 43 times as a junior, so it’s safe to say Greene’s protection up front was much more productive than the 2022 LSU offensive line.

With those thoughts in mind, let’s address their similarities.

Both quarterbacks are dangerous because of their dual-threat abilities, and it shows on the stat sheet. Greene and Daniels each recorded exactly four games in their junior seasons in which they threw for over 200 yards and ran for over 60 yards. The two quarterbacks also rushed for at least 30 yards in over 75% of their starts as juniors.

As for their cumulative season stats, the numbers paint a better picture than words will:

Junior LSU QB Jayden Daniels (2022)

16 TD

3 INT

77.5 QBR

143.9 passer rating

818 rushing yards (4.5 YPC)

11 rushing TD

Passing average: 18-for-27, 198 passing yards, 1.1 touchdowns

Rushing average: 13 rushes, 58 yards, 0.8 touchdowns

Junior WVU QB Garrett Greene (2023)

16 TD

4 INT

76.2 QBR

141.7 passer rating

772 rushing yards (6.4 YPC)

13 rushing TD

Passing average (excluding Pitt): 13-for-25, 218 passing yards, 1.5 touchdowns

Rushing average (excluding Pitt): 11 rushes, 70 yards, 1.2 touchdowns

It does get weirder. Heading into the 2023 season, Pro Football Focus tabbed Daniels as the sixth-best returning quarterback in college football based on its own rating system. As of Friday, Greene is PFF’s No. 6 quarterback in the FBS from the 2023 season.

Both players became their teams’ full-time starters as juniors, but Daniels did have 29 starts under his belt from his time at Arizona State when he entered his junior season. Greene started just two games in his freshman and sophomore seasons before WVU head coach Neal Brown chose him to lead the Mountaineers as their starting quarterback for the 2023 season shortly before September’s opener at Penn State.

Whether it be in the pros or at the college level, there is something to be said about quarterbacks and their ability to take a leap in their second year of work with the same play-caller.

Former WVU running back Steve Slaton and quarterbacks Major Harris and Will Grier are the only players in WVU history to finish in the top five of Heisman Trophy voting. Harris received the third most votes in the 1988 race, while Grier (2018) and Slaton (2005) both finished in fourth. Pat White, Jeff Hostetler, Tavon Austin and Amos Zereoue are the other Mountaineers to finish in the top 10 of voting.