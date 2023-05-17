MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — No. 6 West Virginia (39-13, 15-6 Big 12) has emerged as arguably the best team in the Big 12 Conference, and one of the best teams in the nation, this season.

WVU’s lineup leads the Big 12 in four statistical categories, including stolen bases (118) and hit batsmen (94). Meanwhile, the West Virginia rotation tops the league in wins (39), lowest opposing batting average (.241), and fewest hits allowed.

With the latest national Top 25 rankings and NCAA Tournament projections all placing the Mountaineers among the best teams in the nation, and the postseason just a few days away, it is a great time to take a look at how West Virginia stacks up amongst the rest of the teams inside the Top 10.

D1Baseball.com Top 10

Wake Forest (42-8) Arkansas (38-13) Stanford (34-14) Florida (40-12) LSU (39-12) West Virginia (39-13) Clemson (35-17) Coastal Carolina (33-17) UConn (38-12) Oregon State (36-15)

Hitting comparisons

Fifth-ranked LSU boasts one of the most explosive lineups in the country. Only two of the nation’s ten best teams have a team batting average below .300. Sixth-ranked West Virginia leads all teams ranked in the Top 10 in steals.

Randy Mazey’s squad holds the same batting average as No. 1 Wake Forest, has scored 36 more runs than No. 2 Arkansas, collected nearly 40 more extra-base hits than No. 10 Oregon State, and tallied the third-most hit-by-pitches among any of the teams in the Top 10.

You can see a full comparison among the Top 10 teams in 10 different statistics in the table below. The best numbers in each category are in bold.

(Note: If viewing this article on the app, click here for an image of the table)

AVG R H XBH HR SLG% BB HBP OBP STL Wake .304 470 530 214 100 .544 329 67 .427 37 Ark .280 397 463 171 77 .483 275 60 .396 44 Stan .313 408 552 213 92 .545 221 51 .400 43 Fla .304 446 525 221 106 .565 240 67 .404 54 LSU .314 501 540 217 104 .568 309 113 .443 22 WVU .304 433 541 207 72 .510 293 94 .423 118 Clem .306 387 562 175 52 .462 254 55 .400 80 CCU .308 483 551 220 93 .539 260 106 .419 73 UConn .303 415 530 196 68 .500 295 67 .417 108 OSU .281 386 502 168 66 .453 311 44 .397 79 All stats courtesy stats.ncaa.org as of May 17, 2023

Pitching comparisons

Wake Forest easily has the best earned-run average in the country — more than one run per game better than the next-closest pitching staff. The Deamon Deacons possess what many believe is the best overall pitching staff and starting rotation in college baseball.

The Mountaineers are among the best 20 staffs in the country in ERA. When comparing WVU to the rest of the Top 10, the West Virginia arms stack up well, just like the bats. Mazey’s pitching staff boasts the second-best ERA, second-fewest runs allowed, third-fewest walks surrendered, and fourth-best opposing batting average among teams ranked in the Top 10 in the country.

You can see a full comparison among the Top 10 teams in 10 different statistics in the table below. The best numbers in each category are in bold.

(Note: If viewing this article on the app, click here for an image of the table)

ERA SHO SV IP R BB K HR B/AVG HBP Wake 2.48 9 15 446.2 155 133 587 44 .200 47 Ark 4.78 1 16 442.2 258 220 453 66 .257 49 Stan 5.87 – 14 434.0 318 239 515 59 .253 42 Fla 4.98 5 16 441.0 275 231 535 53 .234 55 LSU 4.68 9 12 438.1 254 210 570 46 .226 45 WVU 4.13 3 12 460.0 240 195 449 52 .241 44 Clem 4.47 – 14 467.1 266 209 496 65 .252 59 CCU 6.39 1 10 454.2 369 268 548 74 .280 91 UConn 4.97 2 9 447.0 279 203 466 53 .271 43 OSU 4.30 2 14 462.2 241 190 498 41 .244 56 All stats courtesy stats.ncaa.org and team websites as of May 17, 2023

In conclusion

As you can see, West Virginia matches up well, statistically, against the best teams in the country. Aside from what the Mountaineers do on the basepaths, they don’t have any major stats that jump off the page — both positively or negatively.

West Virginia has been consistent all year long. With players like JJ Wetherholt, Tevin Tucker, Blaine Traxel, and Carlson Reed leading the way, the numbers that this team has produced this spring back up the national rankings.

WVU belongs among the best teams in the nation.