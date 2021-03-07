Gold and Blue Nation
Countdown to Tax Day
April 15 2021 12:00 am

Conference tournament seeding, matchup set for WVU hoops

Gold and Blue Nation

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo courtesy WVU Athletics Communication

MORGANTOWN, W.Va — West Virginia’s quarterfinal round matchup at the Big 12 Championship has been locked in. 

The Mountaineers will be the No. 4 seed in the Big 12 tournament, which tips off Wednesday with first round games. WVU will begin its quest for a conference tournament title by facing the same team it played in Saturday’s regular season finale: Oklahoma State. 

West Virginia ended up in the 4/5 game by virtue of its loss to the Cowboys and a Texas victory Sunday over TCU. Had the Mountaineers won their final home game, they would have clinched the No. 2 seed. 

Instead, Kansas clinched second place in the conference behind league champ and top-seed Baylor. Texas locked up the No. 3 spot thanks to its win over the Horned Frogs and its 2-0 record against the Jayhawks, which served as the tiebreaker with WVU for third place in the standings. 

West Virginia’s quarterfinal tilt with Oklahoma State will tip off Thursday at 11:30 a.m. ET.

Here’s a look at the complete conference tournament bracket: 

First round — Wednesday, March 10 

Game 1: No. 8 TCU vs. No. 9 Kansas State, 6:30 p.m. ET

Game 2: No 7 Oklahoma vs. No. 10 Iowa State, 9:30 p.m. ET

Quarterfinals — Thursday, March 11

Game 3: No. 4 West Virginia vs. No. 5 Oklahoma State, 11:30 a.m. ET

Game 4: No. 1 Baylor vs. TCU/Kansas State, 2:30 p.m. ET

Game 5: No. 2 Kansas vs. Oklahoma/Iowa State, 6:30 p.m. ET

Game 6: No. 3 Texas vs. No 6 Texas Tech, 9:30 p.m. ET

Semifinals — Friday, March 12

Game 7: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 6:30 p.m. ET

Game 8: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 9:30 p.m. ET

Championship game — Saturday, March 13

Game 9: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 6 p.m. ET 

*All games played at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

WVU Football

More on the Mountaineers

More Gold and Blue Nation

Follow GBN on Twitter!

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS