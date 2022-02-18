MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — WVU football fans will soon be able to buy custom jerseys, complete with the name and number of their favorite Mountaineer.

According to an announcement from WVU Athletics, the university will begin offering customizable Nike branded jerseys of current football players through a collaboration with Fanatics and OneTeam Partners. The jerseys will be available for purchase on the Fanatics network of sites, including ShopWVU.com.

Under the NCAA’s new name, image and likeness rules, which went into effect last summer, student-athletes can now receive compensation for jerseys sold bearing their name. Fanatics will sell jerseys featuring the names of players who opt in to a group licensing program.

More details on how to purchase these jerseys will be published later this year.

A new season of WVU football begins Sept. 1 at Pitt.