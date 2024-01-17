MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The Big 12 Conference has named senior Danny Berlitz of the West Virginia University men’s swimming and diving team the Big 12 Men’s Co-Swimmer of the Week following his performance against Pitt on Jan. 13.

Against the Panthers, Berlitz won three individual events, including the 200-yard freestyle (1:37.53), the 200-yard breaststroke (1:59.58) and the 200-yard individual medley (1:48.09).

Berlitz also was part of the relay team that won the 200-yard freestyle relay (1:21.33) event. The relay team won the event by 0.01 seconds.

This is the second time Berlitz has earned a weekly conference award from the Big 12 this season. He was awarded Big 12 Men’s Co-Swimmer of the Week on Oct. 18, following his performance against Cincinnati.

Up next, West Virginia will face Villanova and Iowa State (women’s team only) on Saturday, Jan. 27, at the Aquatic Center at Mylan Park in Morgantown.