Fairmont, West Virginia, native Dante Stills’ rookie season in the National Football League is playing out similarly to his WVU career — productively.

The former Mountaineer is tied for ninth on the Arizona Cardinals’ defense with 39 total tackles. However, he ranks second in tackles among defensive linemen on Arizona’s roster. Moreover, Stills ranks fourth on the team with 3.5 sacks — the most of any player on the Cardinals’ defensive line — and is tied for third on the team with five tackles for loss.

Not to mention, Stills recovered a fumble on a botched snap in the third quarter of Arizona’s most recent victory against the Steelers. The change of possession, which happened on the fringe of the red zone, led directly to a Cardinals touchdown on their ensuing drive.

Stills, Arizona’s sixth-round draft pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, has been consistent as a rookie. He is averaging 3.25 tackles per game. He has also had a pair of breakout performances in his first year in the NFL.

His first standout day at the office came in the fourth game of his career. Stills tallied a season-high six total tackles and added two tackles for loss, a sack and a quarterback hit on Joe Burrow. Arizona ultimately lost that game, though Stills’ performance was one of the big takeaways on the Arizona sideline.

“He’s taken a huge step in both the run game and his pass rush,” Arizona defensive coordinator Nick Rallis said earlier this year. “I did see that pass rush, he started rushing on a little bit different level, just from his technique, and you saw the results of it.”

His other big performance came later that month against another AFC North opponent. That day, playing against the Baltimore Ravens, Stills recorded a career-best 1.5 sacks and added five total tackles, another TFL, and a pair of hits on the quarterback.

His performance that day meant that the first two sacks of his career were taking down two former NFL MVPs and Heisman Trophy winners.

“It’s definitely crazy. In the game, I’m not really thinking about it, but after the game I’m seeing a lot of texts from my friends, family, and coaches, and stuff like that, saying, ‘That’s Lamar Jackson. That’s Joe Burrow,'” Stills said earlier this season.

The former Mountaineer is still learning the ropes of the NFL game. When he spoke in late October, he noted his body was still adjusting to the strain and physicality of the game at the top level of the sport.

While Stills maintains he’s taking things day by day, and still figuring out his sack dance or celebration, he acknowledged the game is starting to slow down. That, coupled with the individual success he’s enjoying, is making his first year in the NFL memorable.

“I’m having a lot of fun. Like I said, you know, at the end of the day it’s still a profession, I have to go out there and focus on my keys and technique,” said Stills. “But, overall, I’m having fun. This is something I’ve been wanting to do since I was a kid.”