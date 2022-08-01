For the second year in a row, Dante Stills is on the radar for the most prestigious defensive award in college football.

Stills was named to the watch list for the 2022 Chuck Bednarik award on Monday, marking the third straight year a Mountaineer (and a member of the Stills family) earned a spot on the list. The fifth-year senior made the list ahead of the 2021 campaign, while his brother Darius made the list in 2020.

The Fairmont Senior High School graduate led West Virginia with seven sacks in 2021. His 19 career sack total ties for sixth in WVU history, and puts him seven behind his father, Gary, for second on the list. He also ranks third in program history in tackles-for-loss with 44, five behind Julian Miller for the all-time record.

Stills is one of nine competitors from the Big 12 to make the list.