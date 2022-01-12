Deuce McBride nets a career-high 39 points with the Westchester Knicks

The Westchester Knicks referred to former WVU guard Deuce McBride as a man on a mission for his performance Tuesday night. The stats he posted more than back up that statement.

After being assigned to Westchester, New York’s G-League affiliate on Tuesday morning, McBride had himself a career-high night in multiple categories. His career bests include 39 points and five steals. He tied his career-high in rebounds (8) and three-pointers made (5). The former Mountaineer also dished out seven assists in a game-high 44 minutes of action.

The 110-105 win over Motor City marked McBride’s second 30-point game with Westchester. It returns to action against the Fort Wayne Mad Ants on Saturday, January 15 while New York welcomes the Dallas Mavericks Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.