Deuce McBride receives high praise from former NBA MVP

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Deuce McBride played extensive minutes Tuesday in a game that will go down in NBA history.

Warriors sharpshooter Steph Curry set the NBA 3-pointers record in a 105-96 win over the Knicks at Madison Square Garden. In that game, McBride scored eight points and grabbed four rebounds in 20 minutes of action.

Afterwards, veteran NBA star and current Knicks Derrick Rose praised the play of the former Mountaineer.

“Deuce is a good player, man. A young player. His confidence is very high,” Rose said. “Of course, his defense is top-tier, and he just needs the time.”

That’s quite the compliment from Rose, a former league MVP — even though he seemed confused when a reporter asked him to analyze the play of Miles, and not “Deuce,” McBride.

Regardless, the former All-Big 12 guard continues to make strides in his first pro season. Tuesday’s game marked his ninth appearance for the Knicks, as well as his most productive NBA outing so far in terms of scoring and minutes played.

McBride has split time this season between the NBA and the G-League, but according to Rose, as long as the rookie continues to get opportunities, he will flourish.

“We know how good he is, and we know how good the rookies are,” Rose said. “It’s all about opportunity in this league.”

The Knicks return to action tonight at 8 p.m. at Houston.