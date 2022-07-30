MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – It’s officially been one year since Deuce McBride heard his name called in the 2021 NBA Draft. He’s been making his presence known in New York ever since.
McBride, who was selected by the Knicks in the second round, started his rookie year the same way he ended it – impressing in the NBA Summer League.
Here’s a look at some of the milestone moments McBride saw in year one:
- The former Mountaineer guard made his first NBA appearance on October 22. He logged three minutes for the Knicks in their 121-96 win over the Magic. He didn’t score, but he did register a block with this trademarked hustle play late in the game.
- On November 17, he made his G-League debut with the Westchester Knicks. McBride tallied 25 points, a game-high nine assists, five rebounds and two steals in the 104-98 win. In 41 minutes of action, the rookie went 10-of-24 from the field and committed just three turnovers.
- Nine days later, McBride netted his first NBA points. He stole a Chris Paul pass on one end of the floor, and then went coast-to-coast for a left-handed layup and his first basket as a Knick. He logged a field goal, assist, rebound and steal in four minutes of action. It marked his sixth appearance of the season for the Knicks.
- Later in the month, McBride was blossoming into the King of Westchester. On November 29, he tallied 28 points in 41 minutes of action, including a huge dunk that made the rounds on social media. After being assigned to Westchester the morning of December 2, McBride led all scorers with 31 points. He made 12-of-20 from the floor and 5-of-8 from three-point range. He also pulled down five rebounds and dished out a team-high nine assists.
- On December 17, he reached an NBA career high in points with 15 and assists with nine, falling just one dime shy of his first double-double. He also grabbed three rebounds, swiped four steals and did not commit a turnover. It was his 10th NBA appearance.
- The next two months saw G-League career-high numbers. In early January, he hit a career-best with 39 points and five steals. He tied his career-high in rebounds (8) and three-pointers made (5). The former Mountaineer also dished out seven assists in a game-high 44 minutes of action.
On February 1, he tied his career-best with 39 points. He reached a new career-high in two additional categories: three-pointers made (7) and rebounds (9). He attempted 11 triples, made 12-of-22 shots from the field and 6-of-8 from the charity stripe. He also had 10 assists.
- By the middle of March, McBride worked his way into the Knicks’ rotation. He appeared in eight straight games. In 20 minutes of action on the 16th, he tallied seven points, three assists, four rebounds and a pair of steals. It was the seventh time he logged 20 minutes or more in a game, and his rebounding total tied his career-high.
- On March 21, set a G-League career-high with 18 assists for Westchester, which was just one away from tying the franchise record of 19. He scored 20 points and collected four steals in the win over Grand Rapids. He also knocked down three 3-pointers. It marked the ninth time that he has scored at least 20 points in his first season at the G League level
- In July, McBride started all four games for New York in NBA Summer League action and reached double figures in every contest. In the final game before the playoff round, McBride continued his dominance. In 29 minutes of action, the guard shot 69.2% from the floor and finished with 23 points, five rebounds, five assists and three steals.