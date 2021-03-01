Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium to welcome fans for spring home games

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University and its Department of Intercollegiate Athletics will welcome fans to Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium for the men’s and women’s soccer teams’ upcoming spring seasons.

Single-match tickets will go on sale on a game-by-game basis, with tickets available for purchase seven days prior to the match beginning with the men’s game against Northern Illinois on Saturday, March 6, at 12 p.m. Tickets for the men’s home opener against the Huskies are on sale now.

Due to ongoing COVID-19 protocols, and for the overall safety of spectators at athletic events, Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium will operate at 25% capacity. The athletics department, in conjunction with the University’s team of medical professionals and appropriate parties, will not only cap attendance at approximately 400 fans for the season, but also will take additional steps to increase fan safety.

Facemasks will be required of all spectators and should be worn at all times. Additionally, to provide contactless entry, WVU has switched to mobile ticketing for all fans this season. Fans are advised to download and store tickets to their Apple or Android smartphone prior to arriving at the gate. No paper tickets will be offered. More information on mobile ticketing is available at WVUsports.com/MobileTickets.

Fans are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance by visiting WVUGAME.com or calling 1-800-WVU GAME to avoid lines at the gate on game day. When purchasing online, tickets are $5 each. At the stadium ticket window on game day, any remaining tickets are $7 for adults and $5 for youth and seniors. The discounted online pricing will be available until kickoff of the match.



A limited amount of WVU student tickets also will be made available at the Mountaineer Ticket Office, located at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium. The office, as well as the stadium gates, open 30 minutes prior to kick off on game days. WVU students are admitted for free with a valid WVU Student I.D.



All tickets are general admission. Seats will be socially distanced and available seats will be identified by stickers placed on the bleachers.

The men’s team kicks off its home slate on Saturday, March 6, hosting Northern Illinois at 12 p.m. ET, while the women’s team’s first home match of the spring is set for Saturday, March 27, against Duke, with kickoff set for 3 p.m.