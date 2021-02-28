Diving portion of Big 12 Championship begins Monday

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Following the conclusion of the swimming portion of the meet on Saturday, the West Virginia University men’s and women’s diving team is set to open the diving portion of competition at the 2021 Big 12 Swimming and Diving Championship, from March 1-3, hosted by the University of Texas at the Lee and Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center in Austin, Texas.

Prelim sessions begin at 11 a.m. ET each day, before finals commence at 7 p.m. Big 12 Now on ESPN+ is scheduled to provide streaming coverage of the championship for the second consecutive year.

Due to COVID-19 protocols, the conference meet is following a different format this year, with the swimming portion of the championship taking place last week and the diving portion set to conclude the meet this week. Team champions will be named following the conclusion of the diving competitions.

Admission to the conference meet will not be permitted due to the ongoing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Only competing teams and essential meet personnel will be allowed into the facility on meet days.

“After dealing with some scheduling changes due to the storms in Texas last week, the divers are really looking forward to getting started,” Mountaineer diving coach Karla Helder said. “We used the extra time to fine tune some things in practice and get some extra rest, and now we’re looking forward to finishing what the swimmers started last week.”

Diving events will begin with the men’s 1-meter and women’s 3-meter competitions on Monday, before action flips to the women’s 1-meter and men’s 3-meter on Tuesday. The championship will conclude with the men’s and women’s platform competitions on Wednesday.

During the swimming portion of the championship, the Mountaineers collected 10 total medals, including four silver medals in relay events. The women’s 200 freestyle relay team of sophomores Jacquelilne McCutchan, Emily Haimes and Harna Minezawa and freshman Jordan Buechler set a program record in the event with a time of 1:31.05.

Following the conclusion of the swimming events, the Mountaineer women’s team currently sits in fifth place with 421 points, just behind TCU in fourth with 434. On the men’s side, WVU trails TCU in third place with 661 points, while the Horned Frogs have 681 points, good for second place. Texas holds a strong lead at the top of both leaderboards, as the women have amassed 854 points and the men have tallied 951.