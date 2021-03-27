Dixon earns Honorable Mention All-America to close NCAAs

Senior David Dixon finished 12th overall in the 200 butterfly finals to conclude the 2021 NCAA Men’s Swimming and Diving Championships on Saturday, at the Greensboro Aquatic Center in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Dixon touched the wall in 1:41.90, just off the event’s program record, which he set in 2019, in Saturday night’s 200 fly consolation final to finish fourth in the heat and 12th overall. The Richmond, Virginia, native became the 25th Mountaineer all-time to earn Honorable Mention All-America honors on the men’s side.

A pair of divers also competed on Saturday, as redshirt junior Jacob Cardinal Tremblay and junior PJ Lenz took part in the platform diving preliminary round on Saturday afternoon.

“Today was a very strong showing for David,” Mountaineer head coach Vic Riggs said. “He had a nice swim in the morning to give himself a good position in the consolation final. He had a really good race tonight, and it was great to see him earn Honorable Mention All-America honors. He did a great job managing his swim and representing the Flying WV. We are very proud of him after a successful week.”

In the diving well, Lenz led the way for West Virginia in the prelims with a score of 279.25 to finish 32nd overall, while Tremblay followed in 37th with a 237.90 total.

“Of course, the experience of this week, competing at the highest level, is something our divers are extremely thankful for, but I think there’s a little bit of disappointment that’s come with it for them as well,” diving coach Karla Helder said. “Our guys warmed up really well again today, but they were a little flat in competition. That’s somewhat to be expected after a short season with limited competitive experience, but we can definitely walk away this weekend knowing that we can use this experience and build on it in the future.”

In Saturday’s swimming prelims, Dixon finished 11th overall with a time of 1:42.07 to secure a spot in the finals.

Dixon becomes the first Mountaineer to earn Honorable Mention All-America honors since 2018 when Jake Armstrong finished 14th overall in the 100 breaststroke finals. Last season, Dixon earned All-America accolades after the College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association (CSCAA) altered the selection criteria following the cancellation of the 2020 NCAA Swimming and Diving Championships due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

For more information on the Mountaineers, visit WVUsports.com and follow WVUSwimDive on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.