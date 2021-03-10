Dixon qualifies for fourth consecutive NCAA Men’s Swimming and Diving Championships

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Senior David Dixon of the West Virginia University men’s swimming and diving team has qualified for the 2021 NCAA Men’s Swimming and Diving Championships, scheduled for March 24-27, at the Greensboro Aquatic Center in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Dixon earns his fourth consecutive bid to the national meet, becoming the first Mountaineer to qualify to compete at the championship in four straight years in program history. The Richmond, Virginia, native earned NCAA B cuts in the 100 and 200 butterfly events, as well as the 200 individual medley. His top seed is in the 200 fly, where he is seeded No. 22 with his top season time of 1:42.55.

“Following the disappointment of last year, I’m so happy for David to get his chance to compete at NCAAs this year,” Mountaineer coach Vic Riggs said.

Despite qualifying for the 2020 NCAA Men’s Swimming and Diving Championships, Dixon did not get the chance to compete due to the cancellation of the championships in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Dixon was selected to the 2020 College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association All-America Team after the CSCAA Board of Directors altered the selection criteria following the cancellation of the championships.

At the 2019 NCAA Men’s Swimming and Diving Championships, Dixon finished 20th in the 200 fly with a time of 1:42.49, as well as 46th in the 100 fly (47.03) and 59th in the 200 IM (1:45.93).

Dixon is coming off a strong performance at the 2021 Big 12 Swimming and Diving Championship, where he earned an individual bronze medal in the 200 fly, as well as a silver medal as a member of the 200 free relay. He also added bronze medals in the 400 free relay, 400 medley relay and 200 medley relay.

