Late inclusion makes pitcher the third former Mountaineer on an Opening Day roster

MORGANTOWN, W.Va – Former Mountaineer Michael Grove may have been a late addition, but he is featured on the Los Angeles Dodgers Opening Day roster.

Four days ago, Grove was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City as Ryan Pepiot held the fifth spot in LA’s rotation. On Thursday, Pepiot was placed on the 15-day injured list due to a left oblique strain, leaving an opening for Grove to fill.

According to reports, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts called the competition between Pepiot and Grove the most difficult decision of the spring.

The Wheeling, West Virginia, native appeared in six 2023 Spring Training games. He allowed 10 earned runs in 16.2 innings, striking out 17 batters to three walks.

Grove made seven appearances and six starts on a big league mound for the Dodgers in 2022.

He joins Clayton Kershaw, Dustin May, Noah Syndergaard and Julio Urías in the Dodgers rotation. He is also the third former Mountaineer pitcher on an Opening Day roster.