WVU sophomore running back CJ Donaldson is one of 15 semifinalists for the 2023 Comeback Player of the Year award.

The honor, created in 2018, is given to three college football athletes who overcome injury, illness or other circumstances and is presented by the College Sports Communicators, Associated Press and the Fiesta Bowl Organization. The panel of voters includes college football writers, editors and sports information directors.

The tight end-turned-running back was having a breakout freshman campaign in 2022 until he suffered a season-ending ankle injury against TCU at the end of October. It was Donaldson’s second game back after he was carted off the field at the beginning of that month following a scary injury at Texas that left him with a concussion. He still finished with a team-high eight touchdowns that season.

Donaldson is WVU’s leading rusher through the regular season with 798 yards and 11 touchdowns. He’s scored in 10 of the 12 games and eclipsed 100 rushing yards three times, including a season-high 121 yards at UCF.

Over two seasons with the Mountaineers, Donaldson has amassed 1.324 yards and 19 touchdowns.

The three winners of the Comeback Player of the Year award will be announced at the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl.