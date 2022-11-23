MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — Don’t worry, WVU fans: you can get a little extra dose of WVU football while the bird is cooking.

Just a couple of days before WVU’s season finale against Oklahoma State, three former Mountaineers will line up on Turkey Day in front of a national audience. The full day of football kicks off at 12:30 p.m. ET when the Buffalo Bills visit the Detroit Lions, the only game that doesn’t feature any Mountaineers.

Here’s a look at who will play on Thanksgiving:

New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys (4:30 p.m. ET on FOX)

Former WVU players: WR David Sills, OG Mark Glowinski (NYG); QB Will Grier (DAL)

A trio of former WVU stars will be in attendance for a decisive battle in the NFC East, one of the toughest divisions in the National Football League.

Mark Glowinski has become an important piece for the Giants in his first season with the franchise, playing nearly every offensive snap for the team. Thursday’s matchup is a new experience for him, as he attempts to balance the challenge of stopping the threatening Cowboy pass rush while enjoying the opportunity to play on one of the biggest stages in the NFL Regular Season.

David Sills V will also play in his first Thanksgiving game, but his road to this point has been much different than Glowinski’s. Sills has worked his way from the practice squad to the receiver corps rotation this season and is growing his rapport with quarterback Daniel Jones. He caught a pass in eight straight weeks this season but hasn’t played since Oct. 30. A recent season-ending injury to Wan’Dale Robinson could see the young receiver get some snaps on Thursday.

Will Grier, on the other hand, likely won’t appear for the Cowboys. Dallas has won three of their last four games since the return of star quarterback Dak Prescott, and the former WVU gunslinger currently sits third on the depth chart behind Cooper Rush, who led the offense in Prescott’s absence.

New England Patriots at Minnesota Vikings (8:20 p.m. ET on NBC)

Former WVU player: OT Yodny Cajuste (OT)

Yodny Cajuste has fought through injuries to see the field this season but he has reclaimed his spot in the starting lineup after his most recent return. The former Mountaineer blocker has played 100 percent of New England’s offensive snaps in each of New England’s last two games, helping the Patriots to a pair of wins.

Cajuste and his team go up against a hungry Vikings squad on the road, though. Minnesota will look to recoup after taking one of the worst losses in franchise history to Dallas last week.