Sean Covich (left) and Todd Duncan (right) watching golfers ahead of Duncan during the Mountaineer Invitational (Photo: Jamie Green)

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University sophomore golfer Todd Duncan led the Mountaineers to a third-place finish at the Mountaineer Invitational at Pete Dye Golf Club in Bridgeport, West Virginia.

The Daniels, West Virginia, native shot 73-78-70=221 (+5) to finish tied for sixth place. Oklahoma State’s Jonas Baumgartner won the tournament, shooting Even par.

The No. 20-ranked Cowboys won this year’s Mountaineer Invitational, shooting 301-295-279=875 (+11). WVU shot 302-303-291=896 (+32), finishing one spot behind Drexel for second place in the 13-team field.

Freshman Kaleb Wilson and junior Jackson Davenport tied for 24th place at 10-over-par. Wilson shot 76-77-73=226, while Davenport recorded rounds of 77-71-78=226. Sophomore Max Green tied for 26th with rounds of 80-77-70=227 (+11) and Westy McCabe shot 76-84-79=239.

Playing as individuals, junior Oli Ménard paced WVU, finishing 15th with rounds of 76-74-74=224 (+8). Junior Will Stakel had rounds of 77-73-80=230, fifth-year senior Kurtis Grant shot 83-77-74=234 and senior Trent Tipton was 80-82-72=234.

“Pete Dye played very difficult this week with a very challenging setup,” coach Sean Covich said. “We’re glad to host this event at such a prestigious course. All the visiting teams were impressed with the tournament and the course. We’re pleased to host the Mountaineer Invitational annually at Pete Dye Golf Club. Now, we have a quick turnaround to get ready for the Big 12 Championship.”

West Virginia will return to action on Monday at the Big 12 Golf Championships in Hutchinson, Kansas.