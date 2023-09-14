WESTCHESTER, IL. & MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Dyehard by Follett, the preeminent fan retail experience in collegiate athletics, today announced the grand opening of the WVU Team Shop. The newly constructed off-campus team store is located at 376 Patterson Drive in the Suncrest Plaza in Morgantown, West Virginia, and will provide an enhanced in-person shopping experience.

Fans will be able to shop at the new store location Monday through Friday and non-football Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Store hours on football game days will be based on the individual game times each week. For the Pitt game this Saturday, fans can shop the new WVU Team Shop from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and the following Saturday for the Texas Tech game from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Emmanuel Kolady, CEO of Follett Higher Education, said, “When Dyehard and Follett launched our partnership earlier this year, we pledged to revolutionize the college athletics experience for students, families, alumni, and sports fans – and that’s exactly what we’re doing with our retail partnership at West Virginia University. This store will bring new energy and excitement to this dynamic campus community and visiting fans alike, and we are looking forward to expanding a truly innovative experience to more athletic departments around the country.”

The official WVU team store will offer high-quality gear from best-in-class brands such as Nike, Peter Millar and Johnnie-O, along with merchandise and products from locally owned and operated companies. Name, image, likeness (NIL) products will also be a central product focus; West Virginia fans will have the opportunity to purchase gear featuring their favorite student athletes across all teams and sports with an expanded online assortment.



“As we enter our third year as partners, we are excited to expand our partnership with Dyehard by Follett through the opening of a new WVU Team Shop retail location,” said Matt Wells, WVU Executive Senior Associate Athletics Director. “This new location will allow Chuck Phares and the staff at the WVU Team Shop to better accommodate Mountaineer fans throughout the year. Chuck and his team have done a terrific job in enhancing the game-day merchandising operation at our home events, and it’s an added benefit that they will now be able to serve Mountaineer fans every day at the new location.”

Kolady added, “The in-person retail experience is a differentiator in the college space, and we have seen that passionate fans often want a physical location to celebrate their fandom outside of game day. We are excited to bring the new vision for an authentic and dynamic team store to life and create an exciting experience for West Virginia University and other Follett campus partners.”

To learn more about Dyehard by Follett, visit follett.com/campus-solutions/fan-shops/.