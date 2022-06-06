MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Another member of WVU’s 2010 Final Four team will suit up for Best Virginia this summer.

The team announced Monday that Devin Ebanks, who played for the Mountaineers from 2008-10, will compete for Best Virginia in The Basketball Tournament, the annual $1 million winner-take-all competition.

Ebanks will reunite with Kevin Jones and John Flowers, who also played on the Final Four team, with Best Virginia.

“We are so excited to have Devin a part of this year’s Best Virginia team,” said Best Virginia head coach James Long. “He is a professional that is going to bring versatility and experience at the highest level. He has been to the Final Four, played overseas, and played in the NBA. His versatility is going to give us the capability to some different things on the court as well. All in all, it’s a great day for Best Virginia.”

Ebanks spent two seasons at WVU, playing for head coach Bob Huggins. During his sophomore season in 2009-10, Ebanks averaged 12.0 points, 8.1 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.1 steals in 34 games.

Following two years at WVU, Ebanks declared for the 2010 NBA Draft, and was selected by the Los Angeles Lakers with the 43rd overall pick. Ebanks spent three seasons in the NBA with the Lakers appearing in 63 games and nine playoff games.

He also completed a stint in the NBA D-League with the Texas Legends, Springfield Armor and Grand Rapids Gold until the 2015-16 season. He’s a former NBA D-League All-Star and an All-NBA D-League Third Team recipient. The former Mountaineer has traveled around the world since 2014, playing in Israel, Mexico, Puerto Rico, Italy, France, Japan, Germany and Greece.

“I’m excited about playing with Ebanks again,” Jones said. “He’s obviously a Final Four teammate, and an amazing basketball talent. We’re excited to have him on the team this year.”

Best Virginia will host its only summer exhibition game July 16 at Fairmont State University. The team will also host two skills camps for kids ages 6-13 in Morgantown (July 17 – Mylan Park Community Center) and Charleston (July 22 – South Charleston Community Center). Tickets and sign-ups are online now at bestvirginia.org.