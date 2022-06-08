More than a decade later, the 2010 run is still a main topic of conversation for the former WVU great

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – If you talk to a Mountaineer men’s basketball fan, there’s a good chance the 2010 Final Four team will come up in the conversation at some point. It was one of the greatest teams in the program’s history and the roster was stacked with fan favorites.

One member of that squad, Devin Ebanks, said even those it’s more than a decade later, that 2010 season is still what hoops fans associate him with most.

“Probably not as much now, but obviously, I get asked (about it) a lot whenever I go back to West Virginia, and also by fans on Twitter,“ he said. “But nowadays, it’s more like ‘Oh, are you still playing?’ type of thing. We’re getting older now and overseas as well so it’s hard to keep up with us. If you come to my house, I have a whole man cave with a lot of memorabilia. It’s nice to hear about those days and tell stories with the guys. I actually posted our Final Four ring a couple of days ago on Instagram.”

The Mountaineer faithful will get to relive some of those memories this summer as at least three members of that Final Four team will be reunited out on the court, Kevin Jones, John Flowers and Ebanks. They will join forces as part of Best Virginia, the team made up of primarily WVU alumni competing in The Basketball Tournament.

Having a chance to lace them up with former teammates and other players from different generations of WVU hoops is something Ebanks is looking forward to, but there’s another part of the TBT experience he’s the most excited about — playing in the West Virginia Regional in Charleston.

“For me personally, I think West Virginia has one of the best college fans bases out there. That’s probably the reason I went there. Growing up, I watched WVU a lot before committing and I always noticed they had a good crowd. Obviously, when I got to experience it, it was second to none,” Ebanks said. ”I’m just happy to get in front of those fans again. I’m sure the support is going to be good. I’ll be happy to see them. I know it’s been a long time since they’ve seen me and I’m anxious to show them another side of my game.”

Fans can get their first glimpse of the 2022 Best Virginia squad on July 16 at an exhibition game at Fairmont State University.

For the second straight year, Best Virginia will co-host the West Virginia Regional at the Charleston Coliseum. The action takes place in the capital city from July 24-27. Tickets are on sale.