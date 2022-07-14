West Virginia University tennis head coach Miha Lisac announced the elevation of coach Jacob Eddins to associate head coach on Thursday.

“It is long overdue that we named Jacob an associate head coach,” Lisac said. “He’s been an integral part of our program and a valuable part of our staff. Jacob’s impact on our program and development goes far beyond the tennis courts. He’s someone who helps enhance our team culture and student-athlete experience. We look forward to continuing our work together and development of our team.”

Eddins enters his third season with the WVU tennis program. During the 2021-22 campaign, Eddins helped guide freshman Camilla Bossi and junior Ting-Pei Chang to earn a program first, appearing in the Intercollegiate Tennis Association’s (ITA) bi-weekly doubles rankings. The pair upset then-ranked No. 5 Baylor duo, Mel Krywoj and Alicia Herrero (6-4), to debut at No. 48 and remain ranked for five-consecutive rankings.

In 2019-20, he helped lead a West Virginia team produce the best start to a women’s tennis season since 1986. Eddins also aided in recruiting the highest-rated signing class in program history in 2020, which came in at No. 29 nationally in Tennis Recruiting Network’s (TRN) annual list.

A native of Huntington, West Virginia, Eddins came to Morgantown after serving as the assistant coach at Auburn for one year. During his season with the Tigers, Eddins helped guide the team to a 14-win season, in which they held a team-high national ranking of No. 25 and upset then-No. 13 Georgia Tech during the 2019 ITA Kickoff Weekend. Additionally, he helped Auburn secure the 15th-best recruiting class in the nation during the fall of 2018.

Eddins’ coaching career also includes stops at Western Carolina, Pittsburgh, Cornell and Marshall. Of note, he has also coached in junior development programs over the past 10-plus years and currently holds an Elite Professional USPTA certification.