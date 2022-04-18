Former WVU ace Alek Manoah off to a 2-0 start this season, while John Means will be sidelined for an extended amount of time

The Major League Baseball season is in full swing.

A pair of former West Virginia pitchers began the season on Opening Day rosters, but less than one month into the season, and only one is currently on his team’s active roster.

The Baltimore Orioles announced Sunday that 2011 draft pick John Means was being placed on the 60-day injured list with a sprained elbow.

Means, who less than a year ago threw a no-hitter against the Seattle Mariners, is, “going to be out a while,” according to Orioles manager Brandon Hyde.

The 28-year-old had only pitched eight innings over the course of two starts this season.

Meanwhile, former Toronto Blue Jays first-round selection Alek Manoah has been thriving on the mound thus far.

Manoah is off to a 2-0 start to this season, holds a 1.50 ERA, and has an impressive 0.917 WHIP.

In his first start of the year, Manoah blanked the New York Yankees through six shutout innings. And then on Sunday, the tall righty allowed just two runs on four hits, while striking out six in a one-run win over Oakland.

The former Mountaineer All-American also led Major League Baseball with 17 swing and misses on Sunday, according to Statcast.

Overall, Manoah is 11-2 in his career with a 3.06 ERA, and 140 strikeouts through 22 starts. Not only has he been successful, individually, but the Blue Jays have been successful with him on the mound.

Toronto is 18-4 in games Manoah has started, and has won each of his last 10 starts.

Manoah’s next scheduled start is Saturday, April 23, in Houston against the Astros. Entering play on Monday, the Blue Jays (6-4) are on top of the AL East division, with the Astros (5-4) sitting in second place in the AL West.

Means’ Orioles (3-6) rank last in the AL East.