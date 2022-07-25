MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Eight West Virginia University football players have been named to be annual East-West Shrine Bowl 1000 list.

The East-West Shrine Bowl is one of the top post-season games for draft-eligible college football players to play in during the build-up to the NFL Draft.

According to the Shrine Bowl website, the East-West Shrine Bowl 1000 is made up of players from all four levels of football, and is a collection of, “the best 1000 players for the NFL level.”

On the offensive side of the football, quarterback J.T. Daniels, wide receivers Sam James and Bryce Ford-Wheaton, and offensive lineman James Gmiter, have been chosen to be on the list.

Defensive linemen Dante Stills and Taijh Alston, linebacker Jasir Cox, and cornerback Charles Woods have also been selected.

Stills and Woods were both named to the Preseason All-Big 12 team, while Alston, Daniels, James, and Ford-Wheaton were also named to the Athlon Sports Preseason All-Big12 teams.

Two of the WVU players selected for the East-West Shrine Bowl 1000, Daniels and Cox, are new to the Mountaineers in 2022. Daniels joins West Virginia after playing at Georgia, while Cox is in Morgantown after playing with North Dakota State for four seasons.

Stills, James, Gmiter, and Ford-Wheaton, meanwhile, are multi-year starters for the Mountaineers.

The 2022 NFL Draft marked the first since 2007 that at least one WVU player was not drafted. Multiple Mountaineers had been drafted in 11 of the 14 drafts since Steve Slaton, Owen Schmitt, and Ryan Mundy were all taken on the second day of the 2008 NFL Draft.

Leddie Brown was the lone WVU player selected to participate in the 2022 East-West Shrine Bowl.

More than 850 of the players selected to the East-West Shrine Bowl 1000 are from the FBS level.