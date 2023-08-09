MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University men’s basketball interim head coach Josh Eilert has announced the signing of Ofri Naveh to a grant-in-aid for the 2023-24 academic year.

Naveh, a 6-foot-6, 225-pound forward, from Neot Golan, Israel, will be a freshman at West Virginia in 2023-24.

“Ofri has really good skills for his size, especially guard skills,” Eilert said. “He’s young, and he’s going to continue to develop his body and increase his strength. He has a really good first step to get by the opposition. Ofri played well for Israel this summer, and we look forward to Ofri arriving here and joining our Mountaineer basketball family.”

Naveh recently completed FIBA U18 European Championship play with Israel. In seven games, he averaged 11.0 points, 7.1 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 1.9 steals and 1.0 blocks per game. Naveh shot 54 percent from the field, 47 percent from 3-point range and 67 percent from the free throw line.

Naveh scored 14 points in games against Lithuania and France, 13 points against Greece, 12 points against Sweden and 10 points against Turkey. He had 11 rebounds against Greece and 10 rebounds against Sweden.

Naveh has played for the Maccabi Playtiki Tel Aviv U18 team.