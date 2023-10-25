MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – WVU interim head men’s basketball coach Josh Eilert finally has the answer to the status of RaeQuan Battle’s transfer waiver, and it’s not what he had hoped.

Still, he wasn’t surprised.

“I wouldn’t say I was shocked with the result,” Eilert said.

WVU announced Monday that Battle’s second-time transfer waiver for immediate eligibility was denied by the NCAA, and the school planned on appealing the decision.

Speaking on the waiver Wednesday, Eilert was still hopeful that Battle could play for WVU this season.

“I am still very optimistic they’re going to do right by him…I’m never going to leave his side,” Eilert said.

Eilert and WVU were not given a timetable for the decision on Battle’s appeal, but he’s hopeful that a “fresh set of eyes” could help see Battle’s situation in a new light. As for Battle’s off-the-court story, Eilert declined to go into details, many of which were used in the waiver. Though, Eilert hoped Battle will be able to publicly tell his story soon.

“For him personally, he needs basketball in his life,” Eilert said.

Battle was regarded as one of the 10 best transfer portal steals of this offseason. He averaged 17.7 points per game last year as a junior with Montana State, and helped lead the Bobcats to an NCAA Tournament Berth.

A native of Tulalip, Washington, he has four years of Division I experience. Before playing two seasons at Montana State, he spent two years at Washington. He used his penalty-free transfer when moving to Montana State, so he was required to file a waiver for immediate eligibility at WVU.

Battle announced his intent to transfer to WVU in April.