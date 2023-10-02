Mountaineers block two field goals, keep winning streak alive at TCU – The Gold and Blue Nation Podcast West Virginia has extended its winning streak to four straight games. The Mountaineers go on the road and take down a TCU team that was nearly a two-touchdown-favorite entering the game, 24-21 the final score. With the victory, WVU is now 4-1 overall on the year and 2-0 in Big 12 play. We react to the victory over the Horned Frogs, listen to postgame remarks from head coach Neal Brown and players, and also provide the latest update on injuries to Aubrey Burks and Trey Lathan.

Who made the biggest impact in WVU’s win over TCU on the gridiron Saturday?

Gold and Blue Nation will reveal the Elite Player of the Week, presented by Elite Roofing and Construction, later in the week.

Cast your vote for your favorite player of the week in the embedded poll. Voting ends Thursday at 8 p.m. ET.

This week’s nominees are listed below:

QB Garrett Greene

Greene was effective in the passing game and on the run in his first game back from an ankle injury he suffered against Pitt.

Greene completed 10-of-21 passes for 142 yards, and he ran the ball 12 times for 80 yards and two touchdowns.

LB Lee Kpogba

Kpogba led WVU in tackles for the second time this season with 11 total tackles Saturday night. He also recorded his first sack of the season and broke up one of TCU quarterback Chandler Morris’ throws.

DT Mike Lockhart

Lockhart added a half-sack of his own in addition to a solo tackle for loss. He finished the night with three total tackles, and he blocked one of two field goal attempts from TCU in the fourth quarter.

DE Sean Martin

Martin blocked the second TCU field goal in the fourth quarter with less than a minute remaining in the game to secure a 24-21 victory. He also had two tackles.