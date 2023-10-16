What led to WVU’s demise in Houston? – The Gold and Blue Nation Podcast The Mountaineers had it in the bag — and then they didn't. WVU fell in heartbreaking fashion Thursday night, losing 41-39 in their first meeting with the Cougars. Head coach Neal Brown attributed a lot of things to the loss, but what exactly made the difference? Nick Farrell and Kevin Redfern discuss on the latest episode of The Gold and Blue Nation Podcast.

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Who made the biggest impact in WVU’s game against Houston on the gridiron Thursday?

Gold and Blue Nation will reveal the Elite Player of the Week, presented by Elite Roofing and Construction, later in the week.

Cast your vote for your favorite player of the week in the embedded poll. Voting ends Thursday at 8 p.m. ET.

This week’s nominees are listed below:

QB Garrett Greene

Greene set a career-high in passing yards (391) on 20-of-38 passing with two touchdowns, and he added another two scores on the ground. All-in-all, Greene accounted for 438 yards in Houston Thursday night.

WR Devin Carter

Carter broke out for his best performance as a Mountaineer with five receptions for 116 yards, including a 49-yard catch.

WR Hudson Clement

Clement hauled in two passes for 59 yards and a touchdown. His scoring reception put WVU up 39-35 with 12 seconds remaining.

Bandit Jared Bartlett

Bartlett was WVU’s leading tackler with seven tackles, including a sack, against the Cougars.