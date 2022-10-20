The battle of WVU alumni went to the favorites.

Jack Elliott and the Philadelphia Union advanced to the Eastern Conference Finals of the MLS Cup Playoffs after knocking off Ray Gaddis and FC Cincinnati 1-0 on Thursday.

Elliott earned the start for the Union and played all 90 minutes. According to Fotmob, the English center-back was one of the best players on the pitch, earning a 7.8 rating as he completed 64 percent of his passes, made 10 clearances and won four of his six aerial duels.

Gaddis did not appear in the match.

This is the first time the two former teammates met in the MLS Cup Playoffs after a lengthy stint together on the Philadelphia Union backline.

The top-seeded Union now awaits the winner of Sunday’s Eastern Semifinal match between New York City FC and CF Montreal.