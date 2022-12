Emmitt Matthews Jr. (1) looks around the court for an option to pass in game against UAB (Photo: Jamie Green/Gold and Blue Nation)

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia forward Emmitt Matthews Jr. will not play for the Mountaineers against Buffalo on Sunday, according to the team.

Matthews is battling a left knee injury and is listed as day-to-day. He leads the team in minutes and is one of its four double-digit scorers, averaging 10.8 points per game.

WVU did not announce Matthews’ replacement in the starting lineup.

The Mountaineers and the Bulls tip off at 5 p.m. ET on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.