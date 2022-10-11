Junior Tal Engler, sophomore Natalie Perrin and senior Mary Tucker of the West Virginia University rifle team are set to compete at the 2022 International Shooting Sports Federation’s (ISSF) World Championships in Cairo, Egypt, from Oct. 12-25.

Engler will be competing for Israel, while Perrin and Tucker will represent the United States. Unofficial training for the championships begins on Wednesday, Oct. 12, while the first events start on Thursday, Oct. 13.

A full schedule of events and the entry list for each competition can be found at issf-sports.org. All times listed on the ISSF website are listed as local time in Cairo, six hours ahead of Eastern Standard Time.

“It’s a great honor to be selected for your country and shoot at the World Championships, and I know the girls are excited to do so,” WVU coach Jon Hammond said. “You are competing against the best in the world, which is a great challenge but also an amazing experience. They all have a number of events, and we are looking forward to following them and supporting them for each one.

“This also is one of the few opportunities to win Olympic Quota places that allows a country to send a representative to the Olympics, so Mary and Tal will be competing for those while Natalie will be in the Junior events,” Hammond added.

“I know they will do their best, represent WVU as well as their country and have a great experience.”

Engler is set to compete in one team event and three individual competitions at this year’s championships. Individually, the Tzur Yigal, Israel, native will shoot in the women’s 10-meter air rifle event on Friday, Oct. 14, the women’s 50-meter rifle prone event on Monday, Oct. 17 and the women’s 50-meter rifle, three-positions event from Oct. 20-21.

For Team Israel, Engler will compete in the women’s 10-meter air rifle team competition on Wednesday, Oct. 19.

Perrin also is scheduled to compete in four events, all on the women’s junior side, with two individual competitions and two as a member of Team USA. Individually, the Coopersville, Michigan, native will shoot in the 50-meter rifle prone event on Thursday, Oct. 13, and the 50-meter rifle, three-positions event from Oct. 15-16.

For Team USA, Perrin is set to compete in the 50-meter rifle, three-positions team competition from Oct. 16-17, and the 50-meter rifle, three-positions mixed team event on Monday, Oct. 17.

Scheduled to compete in six events for Team USA, Tucker begins her time at this year’s championships on Friday, Oct. 14, in the women’s 10-meter air rifle event.

Following that, the Sarasota, Florida, native is scheduled to compete individually in the women’s 50-meter rifle prone event on Monday, Oct. 17, and the women’s 50-meter rifle, three-positions event from Oct. 20-21.

Tucker wraps up the Mountaineers’ time in Cairo competing in three team events for the United States, beginning with the women’s 10-meter air rifle team competition on Wednesday, Oct. 19. The senior is then scheduled to compete in the women’s 50-meter rifle, three-positions team event from Oct. 22-23, and the 50-meter rifle, three-positions mixed team event from Oct. 23-24.

