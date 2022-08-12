WVU volleyball coach Reed Sunahara talks with his team during a timeout in 2021. (Photo: Sam Coniglio)

Four West Virginia women’s soccer and volleyball games will be broadcast on national TV, ESPN announced on Friday.

The WVU volleyball team serves up three national broadcasts during its conference slate, starting on Oct. 19 when it hosts Kansas. The Mountaineers face Iowa State at home on Oct. 26, then will head to Baylor to face the Lady Bears on Oct. 30.

Both home matches will be shown on ESPNU, while the road clash at Baylor will be on ESPN2.

WVU women’s soccer hosts Baylor on Oct. 16 for a contest to be shown on ESPNU. The Big 12 Championship Final will also be on national TV, broadcast on ESPN2.

WVU volleyball opens its campaign on Aug. 19 at Robert Morris. The women’s soccer team kicks off Aug. 18 against Indiana.