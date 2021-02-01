ESPN recognizes WVU women’s basketball as squad climbs in AP poll

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University women’s basketball team (13-2, 7-2 Big 12) moved up three spots to No. 21 in the latest Associated Press Top-25 Poll, announced Monday.

The Mountaineers received 144 points to rank No. 21 this week. West Virginia is ranked behind No. 20 DePaul and in front of No. 22 Northwestern. WVU made its season debut in the AP Poll on Jan. 25, when it checked in at No. 24.

West Virginia is one of two Big 12 teams featured in today’s poll. Baylor (12-2, 7-1 Big 12) received 535 points and moves up to No. 8 this week.

Of note, WVU also was named the “Women’s Basketball Team of the Week” by ESPN on Monday. West Virginia is currently riding an eight-game win streak, which includes six consecutive Big 12 Conference wins. WVU also is 9-1 in its last 10 games, dating back to Dec. 13. The Mountaineers’ current win streak is its best stretch of the season and its longest win streak since a year ago when WVU won nine consecutive games from Nov. 29-Jan. 12. The Mountaineers’ seven-game conference win streak also is the longest since the 2013-14 season, when WVU won a share of the Big 12 regular-season title.

Next up, West Virginia plays host to Iowa State on Wednesday, Feb. 3, at the WVU Coliseum in Morgantown. Opening tip against the Cyclones is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET, and will be broadcast on Big 12 Now on ESPN+, with Nick Farrell, Meg Bulger and Amanda Mazey on the call. Fans can purchase tickets for Wednesday’s game at WVUGAME.com.