EXCLUSIVE: Brophy reflects on legacy at WVU, Big 12 Sportsperson of the Year nomination

His college baseball career spanned half a decade. It ended with some unique recognition from WVU and the Big 12 Conference.

Kevin Brophy, WVU baseball’s fifth-year senior infielder, is one of two Mountaineers nominated for the league’s sportsperson of the year award. The Big 12 will reveal its award winners — one man and one woman — Thursday.

After college baseball season was brought to a halt by the pandemic last spring, Brophy made the decision to return to WVU by using a free year of eligibility. In his final season, he tied for the team lead in homers with eight.

But the New Jersey native admits that his final campaign in old gold and blue was never about stats.

“I just always wanted to leave some sort of legacy here,” Brophy said of his nomination for the award. “I think that I’ve kind of accomplished that.”

In an exclusive interview with Gold and Blue Nation, Brophy reflects on that legacy, his successes on the diamond and what his experience at West Virginia means to him. He also peeled back the curtain on a his relationship with his father, a unique family tradition and some future aspirations for life after college.

Audrey Adams, a redshirt senior middle blocker for WVU volleyball, is the other Mountaineer nominated for Big 12 Sportsperson of the Year.