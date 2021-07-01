Skip to content
Spanking children leads to increased aggression and antisocial behavior, study finds
Top Stories
'Loki' star says Marvel designed her costume for easy breastfeeding
White House reports 56% of hires are women, pay gap narrowed
New Mexico gives most US funding to child care of any state
New Mexico gives most US funding to child care of any state
Top Stories
Tracking the Tropics: Florida in Tropical Storm Elsa’s cone, but long-range forecast remains uncertain
Video
Top Stories
Tracking the Tropics: Tropical Storm Elsa forms in the Atlantic, could hit South Florida next week
Video
Top Stories
Flash flooding expected in Tri-State Thursday
Video
Flash Flood Warning for parts of Lincoln and Boone Counties mid day Wednesday
Tracking the Tropics: Tropical Depression 5 forms, expected to become Elsa soon
Video
Flash Flood Warning for parts of Lincoln and Boone Counties mid day Wednesday
Top Stories
Top Stories
Boxing aims for calm, cool Olympics after years of drama
Mets, under new owner Cohen, to celebrate Bobby Bonilla Day
Steinbrenner vows to keep Boone, Cashman as Yankees struggle
EXCLUSIVE: Shane Lyons joins GBN to talk NIL, the summer of WVU sports
Gold and Blue Nation
Posted:
Jul 1, 2021 / 02:15 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Jul 1, 2021 / 02:15 PM EDT
Washington DC Bureau
Dems, GOP agree: DOJ abused secret subpoena power
Video
Surfside condo collapse: Rep. Kathy Castor thanks first responders ahead of Biden visit
Video
Trump heads to southern border to criticize Biden’s immigration policies
Video
WVU Football
More on the Mountaineers
EXCLUSIVE: Shane Lyons joins GBN to talk NIL, the summer of WVU sports
Video
WVU to retire linebacker Darryl Talley’s number
Suns, Jevon Carter heading to NBA Finals
Mountaineer Round-up: Ferrer-vanGinkel heads to Mexico
A new era begins: Division I Board of Directors adopts recommended NIL guidelines
Cottrell’s recovery is progressing, but “uncertainty” prompted offseason moves, Huggins says
Video
Ford-Wheaton transforming his game through nutrition
Video
VIDEO: WVU football student-athletes discuss changes ahead of 2021 preseason
Video
2021-22 WVU golf schedule revealed
Derek Culver explains decision to forgo remaining eligibility and pursue the NBA
Video
Former Mountaineer Routt heading to Turkey to continue pro career
Huggins expects immediate impact from Old Dominion transfer Malik Curry
Video
Huggins on McBride’s NBA Draft aspirations: “he’s keeping an open mind”
Video
Huggins Homecoming in Cincinnati raises $150,000 for WVU Cancer Institute
Video
Bob Huggins gives preseason update on his 2021-22 WVU men’s hoops roster
Video
WVU’s baseball catcher/infielder enters transfer portal
WVU football lands transfer linebacker
Video
CFP expansion proposal: How player safety factors into the equation
Video
Division I Council recommends guidelines regarding NIL rights
Dante Stills named PFF Preseason All-American
Video
WVU men’s basketball adds Jamel King
Video
Meet Conference USA, the new home for WVU men’s soccer
Video
WVU football lands two defensive commitments
Video
Coaching staff review: defense
WVU women’s soccer midfielder Stefany Ferrer-VanGinkel goes pro
Roster Review: specialists
Jevon Carter keeps “treadmill mentality” alive after first Western Conference Finals appearance
TBT Thursdays: Harler shines in first pro season, repping home state along the way
Video
Best Virginia to face former MEC stars in Wheeling exhibition
Roster Review: safeties
Video
Record 11 WVU rowers named CRCA scholar-athletes
Mountaineer Round-up: Championship runs and inside fastballs
2021 Big 12 Volleyball Preseason Poll announced
WATCH: Analyst answers burning questions regarding Deuce McBride
Video
NBA Combine Strength and Agility measurements published; McBride holds strong
Buchanan, Lawrence named to Canada’s Olympics squad
WVU men’s hoops travels to Arkansas for Big 12/SEC Challenge
MLB hands Manoah five-game suspension, undisclosed fine
Mountaineers again earn spring CSCAA recognition
Briana Lynch unanimously selected to All-Big 12 Preseason Team
Bowlsby on CFP expansion: 12-team field could spark an “extraordinarily good October and November”
Video
McBride’s NBA Combine measurements released
Video
WVU Athletics Communications earns nation’s best 21 awards
Ben Hampton earns Freshman All-America distinction
Roster review: cornerbacks
Report: Cavaliers host WVU’s Culver for pre-draft workout
The wait is almost over: Best Virginia players excited for TBT games in Charleston
Video
Four-star quarterback Marchiol commits to WVU
WVU women’s soccer’s Big 12 schedule released
2-seed Best Virginia faces Wofford alums WoCo Showtime
Video
Trending Stories
No time for a West Virginia road trip? Check out the Coonskin Grotto on your lunch break!
Video
How do you sign up for West Virginia’s ‘Do it for Babydog’ vaccine lottery?
Video
Check out this unknown waterfall in West Virginia
Video
Transgender athlete law puts West Virginia on California travel ban list
Video
Guns and ammo now tax-free in West Virginia
Video
