MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University golf team completed its fall season at the Steelwood Collegiate Invitational in Loxley, Alabama, this weekend.

Sophomore Carson Kammann paced West Virginia, tying for 16th place and shooting 1-over-par (73-68-76=217). In team competition, Max Green tied for 31st place (79-72-69=220, +4), Oli Ménard (74-76-74=224, +8) and Will Stakel (74-74-76=224, +8) tied for 42nd place, Pierce Grieve tied for 45th place (74-74-77=225, +9) and Kaleb Wilson tied for 71st place (76-79-80=235, +19).

As a team, the Mountaineers finished in 12th place with rounds of 298-296-296=890 (+26).

“I know we are a better team than we showed this tournament,” coach Sean Covich said. “We just made too many mistakes, too many double bogeys that cost us. Some of those big numbers were back breakers, however, a few were self-inflicted. If we can limit the mistakes and do a better job of moving on quickly from them when they do happen, I think we will have success in the spring. But we must do an elite job of controlling our emotions, making good decisions and doing the best we can to execute quality golf shots.”

The spring season for the WVU golf team will begin in Tucson, Arizona, on Jan. 29-30.