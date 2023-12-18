Decorated defensive end comes to West Virginia after impressive career at Garner-Webb

Neal Brown and his staff are on fire.

FCS All-American Ty French has announced his commitment to the Mountaineer football program. And in doing so, it means West Virginia has landed another talented player in the transfer portal.

French earned All-American recognition in each of his first two full seasons at Gardner-Webb. As a senior this year, he also made appearances on the Buck Buchanan Award Watch List (FCS Defensive Player of the Year), and Reese’s Senior Bowl Watch List.

French’s senior season saw him accumulate 68 total tackles, 22.5 tackles for loss, 9.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, 18 quarterback hits and five pass breakups. With his 9.5 sacks this year, he set the Gardner-Web career sacks record (34.5). French earned First Team All-Conference honors for the fourth consecutive season.

In his extremely productive Bulldogs career, the 6-foot 3-inch, 230-pound defensive end totaled 239 tackles, 61 tackles for loss, 34.5 sacks, seven pass deflections, seven forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and an interception.

French never completed a full season with fewer than 14.5 tackles for loss or fewer than 61 total tackles.

After entering the transfer portal on December 6, French received interest from Appalachian State, Coastal Carolina, Houston, Georgia Tech and Western Kentucky. WVU offered him one day after he landed in the portal.

French is the third player out of the portal to commit to WVU on Monday, joining ex-Oklahoma State wide receiver Jaden Bray and former Colorado State cornerback TJ Crandall.