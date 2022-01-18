Fever waive former Mountaineer Kysre Gondrezick

The Indiana Fever announced Tuesday that former Mountaineer guard Kysre Gondrezick, the No. 4 overall pick in the 2021 WNBA Draft, has been waived by the team after just one season.

Gondrezick appeared in 19 games for the Fever and averaged 1.9 points, 1.0 rebounds and 9.1 minutes per game. She last played with the Fever on May 14, 2021 before taking a brief leave from the sport.

In November, she announced her return to the team after taking a leave of absence to focus on her mental health.

During her three seasons with Mike Carey’s program, she eclipsed 1,000 points and started in 56 contests. As a senior, she averaged 19.5 points per game, which ranked in the top five among Big 12 players. She is the highest-drafted Mountaineer in program history.