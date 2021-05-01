Fields selected by the Browns in the fifth round of the NFL Draft

Tony Fields is the first Mountaineer to come off the board in the 2021 NFL Draft. The linebacker was selected No. 153 overall by the Cleveland Browns.

In his lone season with the program, Fields wreaked havoc from the minute he first donned the Gold and Blue. He started at mike linebacker in all 9 of his appearances, racking up a team-high 88 tackles, 4 TFLs, one sack, an interception and four QB hurries. That earned him the title of the Big 12 Conference Newcomer of the Year and a spot in the Reese’s Senior Bowl in January 2021.

Welcome to the #DawgPound, Tony Fields!



Fields is the first Mountaineer to come off the board in the #NFLDraft2021 as the No. 153 pick. #HailWV pic.twitter.com/bDC1fsdk07 — Gold and Blue Nation (@GoldAndBlueNtn) May 1, 2021

Fields tallied 10 or more tackles in five games, including 15 against Kansas State and 14 vs. TCU. He finished No. 1 in the Big 12 and No. 27 nationally in tackles per game with 9.8. He also ranked No. 16 in the league with 34 solo stops.

He is currently the only Mountaineer on the Cleveland roster.