Geno Smith and Bruce Irvin played in a different country, thousands of miles away from their home stadium in Seattle Sunday.

The Seahawks played in the first-ever NFL game to be played in Germany. The game was held in Munich’s Allianz Arena, with roughly 69,000 fans in attendance.

The former Mountaineers may have been an entire ocean away from his current home city, or Morgantown, where he played collegiately for four years, but he got a taste of his college experience on an international scale.

Country Roads … Take me home … To the place … I belong … West Virginia … Mountain Momma.

The entire crowd inside Allianz Arena belted John Denver’s “Take Me Home, Country Roads” at the top of their lungs in the final stages of the fourth quarter. The NFL shared a video, originally posted by Seattle beat writer Gregg Bell, which showed the crowd singing.

Tampa Bay beat writer Greg Auman also Tweeted a video of the scene.

“I thought the crowd was amazing, and it was electric the entire time,” Smith told reporters afterward.

A majority of fans appear to have turned on the flashlights on their cell phones and held them up in a similar way you would a candle or lighter.

Seattle lost the game by a final score of 21-16. Smith completed 23 of 33 passes for 275 yards and two touchdowns. He was also the Seahawks’ leading rusher, gaining 22 yards on the ground.

Irvin tallied four tackles in the loss.