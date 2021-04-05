FIU shot blocker Carrigan commits to WVU hoops

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A transfer is on his way to Morgantown to bolster Bob Huggins’ roster.

Dimon Carrigan, a 6-9 forward who has played the last two seasons at FIU, announced on social media that he has committed to WVU:

As a senior during the 2020-21 campaign, Carrigan ranked in the top 20 in the nation in blocks per game (2.5), swatting 60 shots in 24 contests. He also made 21 starts for FIU, which competes in Conference USA, while averaging 6.8 points per game.

It appears that Carrigan will join the Mountaineers as a grad transfer, meaning the former junior college product will use his free year of eligibility granted by the NCAA to compete in a fifth season.

The addition of Carrigan will also provide a boost to West Virginia’s frontcourt, which dwindled in numbers last season after Oscar Tshiebwe’s departure and Isaiah Cottrell’s injury.

Huggins admitted numerous times last season that West Virginia struggled to defend dribble drives and lacked a true shot-blocker. Carrigan could fill that role. His 60 blocks last season were substantially more than Derek Culver’s team-high 24 rejections, and his blocks per game average rivals that of West Virginia’s team average of 2.82.

Huggins has had success recently with transfers: both Taz Sherman and Sean McNeil averaged more than 12 points per game in their second seasons in gold and blue, while lockdown defender Gabe Osabuohien earned a spot on the All-Big 12 defensive team. While Sherman and McNeil will pursue the NBA Draft, Osabuohien has already announced that he is returning for the 2021-22 season.