Five members of the West Virginia University wrestling team enter the 2022-23 season ranked in their respective weight classes by a pair of publications.

“I think we are a lot better than what the rankings show, and hopefully, these kids are going to climb this ladder pretty quickly,” fifth-year coach Tim Flynn said.

Fifth-year senior Killian Cardinale (125) and junior Peyton Hall (165) lead the way, as both wrestlers are slotted in the top 10 by FloWrestling and InterMat.

Hall checks in at No. 8 on both lists, as the Chester, West Virginia, native comes off an All-America campaign that saw him lead the team with a 28-6 overall record and secure an eighth-place finish at the NCAA Championships to become the 34th All-American in program history.

At 125 pounds, Cardinale ranks as high as No. 8 by InterMat and No. 9 according to FloWrestling after claiming a Big 12 Championship and finishing in the top 12 at the NCAA Championships last season. The Bristow, Virginia, native spent most of last season ranked in the top 10, which led him to the No. 5 seed in his third appearance at the postseason tournament.

Joining Cardinale and Hall in both rankings is redshirt junior Michael Wolfgram at heavyweight. Wolfgram comes in at No. 16 on FloWrestling’s list ad No. 20 on InterMat’s. Last season, the York, Pennsylvania, native claimed a 20-win season on the way to making his debut at nationals in Detroit, Michigan.

Redshirt junior Anthony Carman sealed one of the nine honorable mention spots in FloWrestling’s rankings at 184 pounds, while junior newcomer Sam Hillegas rounded out the group at No. 30 in the 149-weight class via InterMat.

Thirty-three wrestlers occupy rankings for FloWrestling and InterMat to match the number of qualifiers that earn the right to compete at the NCAA Championships from each weight class.

As a team, West Virginia appears in the top 40 of both publication’s tournament rankings. InterMat placed the Mountaineers in a tie for 28th and FloWrestling slotted them 31st overall.

WVU leads off its season at the Southeast Open in Salem, Virginia, on Saturday, Nov. 5.