Floor lineup for WVU gymnastics moves up in RTN rankings

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Following an impressive 49.300 showing on floor exercise on March 5, the West Virginia University gymnastics team moves up two spots to No. 23 on floor in this week’s Road to Nationals Rankings.

The Mountaineers (1-6, 0-6) moved up in the event rankings thanks to a 49.225 National Qualifying Score (NQS). Today’s rankings are the second of the season based on NQS. Due to the limited number of meets for some teams in 2021, an NQS is calculated by taking a team’s top four scores instead of six. The top four scores, two of which must be from road meets, will be averaged and no score will be dropped.

West Virginia’s season-high floor score helped the squad earn a big win against its regional rival Pitt, 195.900-194.175, last week. The Mountaineers have now tallied a 49.0 or better on floor in five of their last six meets.

For the second consecutive week, WVU comes in at No. 36 with an NQS of 195.456, meaning if the 2021 season ended today, the Mountaineers would qualify for an NCAA Regional meet.

Individually, junior Kendra Combs is the lone Mountaineer to rank inside the top 60 in all four events. She is tied at No. 55 on floor with an NQS of 9.888.

Regionally, West Virginia jumps one spot to No. 6 in the Southeast. WVU also ranks No. 3 on floor, No. 6 on balance beam (49.013 NQS) and No. 7 on uneven bars (48.663 NQS). Additionally, the Mountaineers are tied at No. 7 on vault with an NQS of 48.781.

Four Mountaineers are regionally ranked inside the top 25 on floor, paced by Combs at No. 7. Sophomore Emily Holmes-Hackerd follows at No. 18 (9.856 NQS), while senior McKenna Linnen and sophomore Abbie Pierson are tied at No. 21 with matching 9.844 NQSs.

On balance beam, freshman Chloe Asper leads WVU with a 9.838 NQS and is tied at No. 14, followed by Linnen, who is tied at No. 16 with an NQS of 9.831. Pierson rounds out the Mountaineers’ beam lineup and is tied at No. 24 (9.788 NQS).

West Virginia ranks No. 4 overall in the Big 12 Conference. WVU ranks as high as No. 3 on floor and is No. 4 on vault, bars and beam. Individually, Combs is tied at No. 8 on floor.



WVU heads back to Pittsburgh on Friday, March 12, with competition set to begin at 7 p.m., before the Panthers (5-9-1, 5-7-1 EAGL) travel to Morgantown for the Mountaineers’ final regular-season meet of the season on Sunday, March 14, at 2 p.m.

Fans are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance by visiting WVUGAME.com or calling 1-800-WVU GAME to avoid lines at the gate on meet day. In addition, direct links to the video streams and live stats can be found on the gymnastics schedule page at WVUsports.com.