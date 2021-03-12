Football Season Ticket Renewals Now Available for 2021

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – WVU football season ticket holders can now renew their season tickets and parking passes for the upcoming 2021 season online at WVUGAME.com.

By renewing online, fans will save $10 off the order fee and have the opportunity to signup for an interest-free monthly payment plan. For more details on 2021 payment plans, visit WVUsports.com/PaymentPlan.

The priority renewal deadline is Friday, May 7, and ticket renewal statements for the 2021 WVU football campaign will be mailed to current season ticket holders in late March. Premium seating customers cannot renew online and must return the paper form.

All seating locations and parking locations are based on normal capacity limits and venue seating configuration at Milan Puskar Stadium. Should the capacity and/or the seating configuration be impacted by issues outside WVU Athletics, season ticket holders would be eligible to participate in the processes used to determine seating arrangements.

WVU Faculty and Staff also now will be able to renew their season tickets online at WVUGAME.com. Fans who have not previously renewed their tickets online will receive instructions in the upcoming renewal mailing. Those who have previously renewed their tickets online can log in to their account using the email address and password they used to create their online account.

Information on any 2020 credits will be detailed in the mailing and online application. Credit from 2020 payments automatically will be applied to the 2021 season renewal statement. For customers that still have additional credit remaining after renewing their 2021 season tickets, additional communication will follow in the coming months regarding opportunities to utilize that credit.

Also included in the mailing is information for Mountaineer Athletic Club (MAC) members detailing how potentially to upgrade their seats using an interactive website, in June, during the Optional Seat Selection Process.

Fans can make their MAC season ticket priority gift online at WVUGAME.com. Further instructions for making a MAC gift online are also included in the renewal mailing.

Fans who do not currently have season tickets but are interested in purchasing for the 2021 campaign can place a $99 season ticket deposit at WVUGAME.com. Fans also can contact the Mountaineer Ticket Office for more information on football season ticket priority and Optional Seat Selection Process.

Season tickets are priced at $365, a savings of more than $30 off the single game price, for the Mountaineers’ six-game home schedule, which features matchups with Virginia Tech, Texas, Iowa State, Oklahoma State, Texas Tech and Long Island.