Former All-American Darius Stills signs with Chiefs

Darius Stills appears to have found a new NFL team.

According to a photo Stills tweeted Tuesday morning, the former consensus All-American has signed a futures contract with the Kansas City Chiefs.

After becoming the Big 12’s Defensive Lineman of the Year in 2020, Stills went undrafted in the 2021 NFL Draft. He later signed with the Las Vegas Raiders, but was released over the summer.

Stills did not sign with another team during the regular season, and has yet to play a pro snap.

While Darius tries to make an NFL roster in 2022, his younger brother will continue to suit up for the Mountaineers. Defensive lineman Dante Stills recently announced that he will return to WVU next season for a fifth and final year of eligibility.

Their father, Gary, began his NFL career with Chiefs, competing for that franchise from 1999-2005.